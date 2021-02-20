This season has actually been incredibly kind to the New York Knicks, which is certainly a welcomed change from the usual doom and gloom. The Knicks have proven themselves to be a fun team with a ton of young players, and every single game, they give their opponents a hard time. As a result, they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and have a real chance at making it all the way to the NBA playoffs.

With the team showing improvements, they are looking to go all-in on their playoff bid, and as a result, there have been rumors of a potential trade. The Knicks have been tied to Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo, and now, CJ McCollum has been added to the list, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

McCollum has been a stud with the Portland Trail Blazers and while he is injured right now, he would be a massive addition to the Knicks. However, McCollum and Damian Lillard are a dynamic duo, and it's unlikely that the Blazers would have any interest in parting ways with a player who is so vital to their success.

Regardless, it's clear the Knicks are shooting for the stars right now, which should be seen as good news if you are a fan of the team. For the first time in a while, their leadership is doing something for the better.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

