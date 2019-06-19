The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly been "aggressively exploring trade scenarios" ahead of tomorrow night's NBA Draft in an effort to move up by packaging their No. 8 and No. 10 overall picks. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Hawks attempted to use those picks to climb to the New York Knicks' spot at No. 3, but their offer was rejected.

However, Atlanta could potentially use No. 8 and No. 10 to land the No. 4 overall pick, which is now owned by the New Orleans Pelicans following their blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. That said, there are several teams interested in the Pelicans' fourth overall pick, including the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Givony.

The New York Knicks will hold a last minute workout with Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland on Wednesday, but all signs point to them selecting Duke Blue Devils star RJ Barrett with the third overall selection. The 6'7 lefty, who averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his freshman season, has ties to NY and still has family that live in the Brooklyn area.

Barrett only met with the Knicks leading up to the June 20 draft. He has made it clear he hopes to be playing his home games at MSG.