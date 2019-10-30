The 22-year old sister of New York Knicks swingman Reggie Bullock was reportedly shot and killed in Baltimore on Monday night. According to the Baltimore Sun, a civilian brought Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 pm, where she later died as a result of a gun shot wound to the chest.

Per the Baltimore Sun:

"Detectives say Moore was shot in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Ave. in an area of auto body shops. Nine people in total were shot Monday night, three fatally, as shootings overwhelm the city’s northwest."

New York Knicks president Steve Mills issued the following statement via the team’s official twitter account.

“Our Knicks family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Reggie Bullock & Dennis Smith Jr.’s close family members. At times like this, we are reminded that life is bigger than basketball. Our thoughts are with them & their families.”

This is the second time that Bullock has lost a sibling to violence in the Baltimore area. In 2014, his other sister Mia Henderson, a 26-year-old transgender woman, was stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore.