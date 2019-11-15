Over the last few decades, the New York Knicks have proven themselves to be an incompetent franchise that hurts itself at every turn. Whether it be signing awful contracts, making terrible trades, or failing to sign big-name players, it has become clear that the New York Knicks are truly one of the most sad-sack teams in the entire NBA. It seems like every month, we get a brand new report that goes deep inside the team's incompetence and most recently, it was Brian Windhorst of ESPN who went in-depth on the Knicks' biggest struggles.

One of the biggest revelations from the piece was that Anthony Davis was interested in being traded to the Knicks but in the end, the team decided not to go after him. Of course, the idea of Davis on the Knicks would have had fans pretty excited but it just wasn't in the cards.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“Unlike other major stars recently, Davis had expressed interest in playing for the Knicks,” Windhorst wrote. “But Mills and Perry told people they were turned off by the Pelicans’ high asking price of multiple first-round picks plus multiple young players, even though the Knicks had that type of package thanks to their Porzingis trade. They said it would have undercut their long-range plan of building through the draft and developing picks into stars.”

If you're a Knicks fan, news like this must make you feel numb at this point.