Knicks owner and Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The Knicks' public relations twitter account announced the results, Saturday: "The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations."

Earlier in the day, Dolan announced he would continue paying workers at MSG through May 3, although sporting and other events will not be held. The NBA season has been suspended indefinitely as of March 11.

Dolan, 64, is the first NBA owner to test positive for the Coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive, but many have followed suit since. Knicks' players have not been tested for the virus, because they have not exhibited any symptoms.

New York City is currently the epicenter of the virus with over 29,000 confirmed cases alone. At least 728 people have died.

Trump is considering a quarantine of the state of New York, but he's said it is still unlikely. Other states, such as Rhode Island, are trying to prevent New Yorkers from traveling. Rhode Island is stopping any cars with New York plates and mandating them to a 14-day quarantine.

