The New York Knicks are currently engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons to acquire former MVP, Derrick Rose, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.



Rob Carr / Getty Images

Both Rose and the Pistons have reportedly agreed to part ways and a trade is currently in the works. Charania writes:

The Pistons and Rose mutually agreed that a trade would be best for both sides, per sources. While there is a great deal of respect for one another, the rebuilding Pistons plan to increase their usage of young players as the season progresses, according to those sources. Rose, meanwhile, has continued to show on the floor that he could improve a team that is in title or playoff contention.

Charania added that the deal, while close, is not locked in.

Rose joined the Pistons in July 2019, after floating between numerous teams following his seven-year tenure in Chicago. Rose previously played for the Knicks during the 2016–17 season.

Several teams are reportedly also interested in acquiring Rose, who is averaging 14.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 15 games this season.

The Knicks are currently tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons lag behind in 15th place.

[Via]