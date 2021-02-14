New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks after suffering a fractured right hand against the Washington Wizards, Friday. Robinson, who has started in all 27 of the Knicks' games so far this season, has been a key contributor for the team.



Robinson appeared to grasp his right hand after contesting a shot by Washington’s Rui Hachimura.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau says the team will have to play small for the time being, with Julius Randle moving to the center position: “I like the way Obi [Toppin] is coming on,” Thibodeau said. “He’s given us good minutes, so we have that option. We can downsize and we can play Kevin [Knox] at the four, play Julius [Randle] at 5."

He added that his team is prepared for the challenge: “I like the versatility of our team,” Thibodeau continued. “But any time you lose a player of Mitch’s caliber, we have to make sure we’re playing hard. You don’t replace a guy like that individually, we have to do it collectively, and everyone’s gonna have to step up.”

The Knicks are currently in 8th place in the Eastern Conference.

