Marcus Morris has said that he wants to bring back that tough '90s era New York Knicks style of basketball this season, and he demonstrated just that during the team's pre-season opener.

Morris was ejected from Monday night's victory over the Washington Wizards after he swung a couple elbows and bonked the ball off Justin Anderson's head while being guarded on the perimeter. The two got face-to-face but were quickly separated by their teammates, as Morris was hit with a Flagrant 2 and an early trip to the showers.

Following the 104-99 win, during which Morris posted 17 points and seven rebounds, he told reporters that there were "some things said" by Anderson prior to the incident and that he "overreacted a little bit."

Per ESPN:

"Am I concerned [about a suspension]? ... I would be concerned if it was regular season. I wouldn't want to miss any regular-season games. If that was regular season I wouldn't have done that. My team needs me. I've got to be smart, set a better example. "But like I said at the beginning, we're not taking any shit. So it is what it is."

It's just one preseason game but Knicks fans are already sold on Morris' take no prisoners attitude and the mentality that he has brought to this roster. The Knicks will face the Wizards again on Friday, this time at Madison Square Garden.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, here's what Morris had to say about his expectations for each game at MSG this season.