The New York Knicks just struck out in Free Agency and the entire fan base is in mourning right now. For months they were convinced that they would end up with Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant although that quickly turned sour. Now, Williamson is on the New Orleans Pelicans while Durant and Irving are on the Brooklyn Nets. While free agency was sad, all of the Knicks fans out there who are also sneakerheads can find solace in the fact that a Nike Air Foamposite Pro will be coming out in their honor this August.

One of the most connected sneaker accounts on Instagram, @zsneakerheadz, revealed some detailed photos of the new Knicks-inspired Foamposite today which will surely be a huge hit once it drops. The sneaker has a black upper and an orange Nike swoosh with orange highlights going up the tongue. To complete the Knicks theme, there is a blue outsole that peaks out a bit onto the midsole.

Overall, it's a pretty clean looking pair of Foamposites and according to the post below, it will drop on August 17th of this year for $230 USD.