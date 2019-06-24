Despite being one of the sorriest teams in the NBA, the New York Knicks are still seen as a great franchise because of they're located in one of the biggest and most important cities in the country. This year, the Knicks were blessed with the third overall pick in the draft and ended up selecting Duke's RJ Barrett. Barrett seemed pretty excited about the opportunity of playing in New York and that emotion spilled over into his post-draft interview where he cried with his dad by his side.

Now, the Knicks are introducing Barrett to the team and the media with the entire process culminating in Barrett's first ever trip to Madison Square Garden. The Garden is one of the most iconic venues in sports and when he came out of the tunnel, Barrett was greeted by a video on the jumbotron of him being drafted and what it will sound like when his name is called during starting lineups.

Barrett seemed to be in awe of it all and for good reason. Seeing your early success pay off into a future NBA career must be quite gratifying and this video is a great demonstration of how one feels after something big like this happening.

Barrett and the Knicks will look to improve on their 17-65 record last season when the season starts in a four months from now.