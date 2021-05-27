It's been a long time since the New York Knicks were in the playoffs, 2013 to be exact. During that playoff run, the Knicks were able to win a playoff round before being ousted by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Since that time, Knicks fans have been waiting for something to cheer about and in 2021, they were given just that.

The Knicks are currently the fourth-seed in the East and they have home-court advantage on the Atlanta Hawks. Last night, the Knicks needed to win if they wanted to tie the series at 1-1, and that is exactly what they did as the whole team came together and put on a massive second-half performance.

Seth Wenig - Pool/Getty Images

As one could imagine, Knicks fans were ecstatic about the win and they ended up celebrating by taking to the streets of New York and holding a huge rally that blocked traffic. The scene was as if the Knicks had just gone to the Finals or better yet, had won the championship. The fact that the team had just won Game Two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, truly made this scene unique, and somewhat obnoxious for those outside of New York.

Knicks fans don't care about these outside opinions, and rightfully so. They've suffered enough over the last decade and last night's win is a symbol of hope for a franchise that has otherwise been hopeless for so many years.