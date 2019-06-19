Over the past week, there have been reports out of Houston that Chris Paul and James Harden are at odds and no longer want to play with each other. These rumors state that Paul has requested a trade from the team while Harden is giving the team an ultimatum of "him or me." General manager Daryl Morey has fanned these flames saying Paul will be staying and that the team is actually looking to add another star to the team.

This sounds like a great plan but a new report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor states how the Rockets actually tried to trade Paul to the New York Knicks. Paul still has three years left on his contract and in total, it is worth $124 million which is an annual average value of over $40 million. The cap hit would be a hard pill to swallow for the Knicks who have two supermax slots available, especially considering they were hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis.

It goes without saying that the Knicks ended up declining the offer and will be moving into free agency with their sights set on players like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.

As for the Rockets, they could prove to be one of the most interesting teams in the offseason as they look to figure out how to retool their roster.

