This has been an interesting season for the New York Knicks who are experiencing their first campaign under the expertise of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau has a solid reputation around the league and so far, he has made the most of his new opportunity as the Knicks have been the biggest surprise in the league. After last night's win, the Knicks are 17-17 and are tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

There have been plenty of rumors concerning this team and some of the moves they may potentially make. According to the New York Daily News, the Knicks are actually interested in Karl-Anthony Towns, who played under Thibodeau during the head coach's stint in Minnesota. As per the report, Thibodeau is fully on board with the potential move.

This past week, Towns was adamant that he actually wants to stay in Minnesota and he is committed to building something in the city. Unfortunately, the T-Wolves remain one of the worst teams in the Western Conference and if things don't improve soon, there is a real chance that Towns could have a change of heart. If that happens, New York might be the best place for him.

