Many critics of President Donald Trump have irresponsibly grouped his supporters into one specific category as memes about the types of people who stand by America's leader have circulated since he took office. However, Trump supporters come from varying backgrounds that include Olympic gold medalists like Klete Keller. The 38-year-old competitive swimmer boasts wins in the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Summer Olympics, but after a video surfaced showing him among the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol last Wednesday (January 6), people are calling for him to be stripped of his medals.

According to the New York Times, Keller was identified by his former coaches and teammates because, in the video of him alongside dozens of others inside of the Capitol, the swimmer is seen wearing his Olympic team jacket with the "USA" patch. Keller has yet to respond to the controversy, but the public believes that his medals should be taken from him. As there have been calls for Trump to be impeached, Republicans who opposed the election results to be charged, and domestic terrorists to be arrested, no one involved in this incident on the capital is being spared from judgment.

For the past three years, Keller was reportedly employed at a Colorado real estate firm who confirmed that he's resigned "effective immediately." Check out a few reactions below.

