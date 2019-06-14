If there were any doubts about Klay Thompson's free agency plans this summer, his father, Mychal Thompson, appears to have put those rumors to rest.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Mychal says there is "no question" that Klay will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors this off-season. Despite the torn ACL that will likely keep him out of action for most of next season, the Warriors are still expected to offer Thompson a five-year max contract.

The Warriors selected Thompson 11th overall out of Washington State in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he has earned five All Star nods and two All-NBA selections in his first eight seasons. The 29-year old shooting guard averaged 21.5 points per game this season, while being named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

While Klay seems to be a lock to return, Kevin Durant's future with the team remains uncertain.

Durant, who suffered a torn achilles in Game 5, is also expected to receive a max contract from the Warriors, according to EPSN's Brian Windhorst, but the New York Knicks and other teams with cap space will also be in pursuit. Following last night's loss, Klay's dad said the two superstars spoke on the phone about their "unfinished business."

Per ESPN: