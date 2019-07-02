Klay Thompson and Anta are celebrating his new four-year, $190 million contract with the Golden State Warriors by releasing a special edition sneaker collaboration inspired by Klay's pre-game ritual of reading the newspaper.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, the East Bay Times x Anta KT4 will be available at 11am ET this Sunday, July 7 via the Oaklandish downtown shop, located at 1444 Broadway in downtown Oakland.

As seen in the photos embedded below, the exclusive collab - limited to just 200 pairs - is smothered in newspaper clippings from heel to toe.

East Bay Times x Anta KT4/Nick DePaula

