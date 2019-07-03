Golden State Warriors All Star Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair his torn ACL, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thompson's agent, Greg Lawrence, tells ESPN that Klay is expected to be back in action in five to seven months, although they anticipate his return coming toward the back end of that timetable.

"While we are optimistic on a return as quickly as possible, Klay and the team are committed to taking the necessary time with the process," Lawrence told ESPN.

Golden State recently agreed to terms with Thompson on a five-year, $190 million max contract. The five-time All Star, who will be 34 years old by the time his five-year contract runs out, averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season with the Warriors.

The Warriors selected Thompson 11th overall out of Washington State in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he has earned two All-NBA selections to go along with three championship rings in his first eight seasons. The 29-year old shooting guard was named to the All-Defensive Second Team this season, although he missed out on a third All-NBA selection, which cost him the chance to sign a "supermax" contract extension.