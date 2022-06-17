Last night was a triumphant one for the Golden State Warriors as they were able to win their fourth NBA title in just eight years. It was a huge moment for the Warriors who are easily one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA. For Steph Curry, it was an especially big moment as he was able to win himself his first-career NBA Finals MVP, which is one of those accolades that fans were waiting for him to win.

As you can see in the Instagram post down below, the celebration after the game was quite massive and it is easy to understand why. The Warriors had been waiting for this moment since 2018 and for Klay Thompson, in particular, this was a bittersweet moment given the fact that he had to miss two seasons due to injury.

According to TMZ, Thompson's head seemed to be elsewhere after the game. In fact, he was focused on the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr. who tweeted some disparaging comments about the Warriors back in March. This prompted a strong response from Thomspon who never forgot about the tweet.

“There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season," the Warriors star said to reporters, "and it pissed me off so much," Thompson said. "I can't wait to retweet that thing. Frickin' bum. I had to watch that, and I'm just like, 'This frickin' clown.' Sorry, that memory just popped up. Gonna mock us? Like, you ain’t ever been there before, bruh. We’ve been there, we know what it takes. So to be here again, hold that.”

The Warriors are now favorites heading into next year and it is hard to bet against them. They always find a way to win and with most of their stars coming back, you can expect them to have another fantastic season.

