Klay Thompson had been out of the NBA for about two and a half years prior to his return to the Warriors lineup just over a week ago. Thompson had dealt with injuries to his ACL and Achilles tendon, which ultimately forced him into a lengthy rehab that had fans wondering if he would ever be the same again.

So far, Thompson has been great upon his return, and just last night, he had his best game of the season thus far, against the Detroit Pistons. According to ClutchPoints, he managed 21 points and was three for eight from the three-point line. Overall, it was a solid showing for the Splash Brother, and following the match, he gave an assessment of his play thus far, and an update on how he's feeling.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“Yes, just to be out there and have no hesitation, whether it’s going to the rim, or stopping behind a screen for 3," Thompson said. "I feel like myself, and these days were hard to see in the past. But I give myself a lot of credit for taking my rehab stints very seriously, and attacking it like I would an NBA season. So, hopefully, I got a lot more years left in me, to do what I love to do."

If Thompson can continue at this rate, there is no doubt that the Warriors will be contenders to win it all come playoff time. This season is starting to feel like 2014-15 all over again for the Warriors, and if you live in the Bay Area, there is plenty to be excited about.

