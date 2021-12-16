Klay Thompson is one of the best players on the Golden State Warriors, however, he hasn't been able to play in over two years. After sustaining ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson has been looking to make his comeback, and he is closer than ever before to getting back on the Warriors' active roster.

Over the past couple of weeks, he has been doing workouts with the Warriors' G-League team, and yesterday, he was called back up to the Warriors. This has led to a ton of speculation in regards to when he will make his return to the floor, and some believe it could come before Christmas. According to Shams Charania, this is simply not the case, however, he could be back in 2021.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As Charania explains in the tweet below, there is a possibility that Thompson could be back as of December 28th, especially since his conditioning training is being kicked into high gear. Despite this, the Warriors are hesitant to give reporters a date, as they don't want to rush Thompson back. He has been through some really harsh injuries, and they don't want to reaggravate them for no reason.

Thompson's return to action is a developing story that we are watching very closely, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.