Klay Thompson hasn't been able to showcase his NBA talents this season as unfortunately, he is out with a pretty devastating ACL injury. Thompson is one of the best shooters in the league and the Golden State Warriors are missing him dearly right now. The team is sitting at a record of 3-13 and without Thompson and Curry, the team has been looking abysmal. Despite this, the injury has allowed Thompson to relax at home and spend time with his boo, Laura Harrier.

At one point, it seemed like the two had split up but now they're back together and looking as happy as ever. In Thompson's latest Instagram post, the all-star expressed his love for the actress all while getting to hang out near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. "Clear skies, great views, and my love equals the perfect day!" Thomspon wrote.

What makes this photo kind of funny is the fact that it was actually taken by none other than Andre Iguodala. Iguodala was Thompson's teammate during their three championships although now, he is on the Memphis Grizzlies. Iggy hasn't played a single game this season as he is currently trying to be traded away from the team.

Perhaps these two could see a reunion of sorts in the future. At this point, the Warriors wouldn't have anything to lose by doing it.