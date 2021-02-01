Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who is missing a second straight season due to injury, says it "kills" him every day not to be out there with his teammates. Thompson suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear while working out on Nov. 18.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"I'm living good," Thompson said during the Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Thompson spoke with NBC Bay Area during the broadcast.

He continued: "To be back in the building that I'm so eagerly awaiting to play in. Just a little bored at times. Stuff's slow with trying to let my Achilles heal and get to the next stage, which is mobility work, but I'm feeling good. I'm happy to be with my teammates, obviously.

"Unfortunately, I'm not playing. It kills me every day, but I plan on playing for a long time, and I don't want to have any mishaps come this rehab."

Thompson suffered a tear in the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He subsequently missed the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season.

The 30-year-old guard is considered one of the best long-range shooters of all-time. During his career, he's been selected to five-time NBA All-Star teams and been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

