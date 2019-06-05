Klay Thompson appeared to injure his hamstring at the end of Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday which has led to some uncertainty when it comes to whether or not Thompson will be good to go in Game 3. With Kevin Durant ruled out, and Kevon Looney out for the rest of the playoffs, the Warriors need all the help they can get and an injury to one of their best shooters doesn't exactly serve them well.

The Warriors have ruled Thompson as questionable for Game 3 but Thompson is adamant that he will most likely be good to go come game day.

"It's a game-time decision, but personally it's hard to see me not playing," Thompson explained via Bleacher Report. "I'll hopefully feel a lot better tomorrow to be able to go."

While the Warriors have been plagued by injuries throughout these playoffs, the team has been able to continue to win games and are considered heavy favorites to beat the Raptors this year. Should the Warriors win the title, it will be their fourth championship in five years.

With the team's reputation as a dynasty on the line, Thompson will surely be looking to come back as quickly as possible. Game 3 goes down tonight at 9 P.M. EST in Oakland.