LeBron James has reportedly had some difficulty finding NBA stars to appear alongside him in the upcoming Space Jam sequel, but it looks like he finally has a commitment. And it comes from a soon-to-be free agent who will certainly be on the Los Angeles Lakers' radar this summer.

According to FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre, Golden State Warriors All Star Klay Thompson is "locked in" for a role in Space Jam 2.

"Everybody thinks (Klay) is probably staying with the Warriors, and I would agree with that," McIntyre said, per NBC Sports. "But I heard some news this week that could change things -- that Klay Thompson is now locked in to do 'Space Jam 2.' I don't think that news is anywhere. I Googled it last night, I went on the Internet. Nobody has it. I do believe an announcement will come out after the Finals that Klay Thompson is committed to 'Space Jam 2,' he will be in the movie."

Tatiana Siegel of The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that fellow NBA superstars Stephen Curry (Under Armour) and James Harden (Adidas) likely won't take part in the film because of their brand affiliations. Thompson isn't a Nike athlete either, he reps for ANTA, but FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre seems confident that won't prevent him from appearing in Space Jam 2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already turned down an invitation to be in the sequel and Kevin Durant, another fellow Nike athlete, is reportedly more interested in pursuing his own media projects, which includes the Apple series "Swagger," inspired by his AAU playing days.

Space Jam 2 won't hit theaters until July 16, 2021 - but you can check out the entertaining Space Jam 2 x NBA 2K trailer here.