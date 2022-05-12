Going into last night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors were looking to knock off their opponent and win the series in just five games. With Ja Morant out of the lineup, the Warriors had the perfect time to strike, however, they completely botched things instead as they lost by a whopping 39 points.

The Warriors were a disaster from start to finish, and after the game, Klay Thompson spoke to reporters about what happened. As you can imagine, Thompson was pretty upset, and he even told reporter Mark Haynes that the game was "awful" and "embarrassing." When you take a look at the final score, you can see why he would say this.

Now, the series is headed back to San Francisco where both teams will play in Game 6. If the Grizzlies can pull out a win, they will go straight to a Game 7, which is bad news for the Warriors. Needless to say, this series just got a whole lot more interesting.

You can check out some of the highlights from the game, down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA playoffs.