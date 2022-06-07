Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA, however, just like anyone else, he goes through slumps. Unfortunately for Thompson, his slump is currently taking place in the middle of the NBA Finals. His Golden State Warriors are tied at one game apiece with the Boston Celtics, and Thompson hasn't been able to contribute on the same level as guys like Steph Curry.

Thankfully for the Warriors, Thompson is someone who is very self-aware. In fact, when asked about how he plans to break out of his slump, Thompson had a very funny answer that is definitely a nod to the mystique around his past heroics.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I did it yesterday… I probably just YouTube Game 6 Klay. There were some very high-pressure situations I was in and I ended up shooting the ball well," Thompson said.

For those who may not know, "Game 6 Klay" is a reference to the fact that Thompson always seems to play incredibly well in Game 6s. While his team may not always win, you can count on Klay to give you one of the best performances of his career.

With Game 3 of the Finals going down on Wednesday, perhaps we will see the Klay of old back. Until then, this series remains full of intrigue.