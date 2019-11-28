This season has not been kind to the Golden State Warriors as they continue to lose games in epic fashion. Without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the team has been abysmal. Fans are starting to get a little antsy about what's happening while others have already accepted the fact the team will most likely end up with a lottery pick. Last night, the Warriors were actually able to win one as they defeated the Chicago Bulls in convincing fashion.

Perhaps one of the more impressive performances came from Omari Spellman who notched 13 points and 11 assists. After the game, Spellman was being interviewed by a local TV reporter when all of a sudden, Thompson came out of nowhere to steal the show. As you can see in the clip below, Thompson asks some pretty decent questions while keeping a goofy grin on his face the whole time.

Thompson has always been seen as the class clown on the Warriors and this clip is yet another example why. Despite losing multiple games by double-digit points this season, the Warriors seem to be having a lot of fun which is truly great to see. It's clear this team has chemistry and once the big stars come back, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

For now, Warriors fans will just have to daydream about next season when every player will be healthy and a lottery pick is being injected into the offense.