Today was a very special one for the Golden State Warriors and their fanbase. After defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the Warriors got to have their parade in the streets of San Francisco. Championship parades are a tradition in every single sport, so it should come as no surprise that the Warriors were going to show up and show out for the fans in San Francisco.

In the past, the team has been able to celebrate their championships in Oakland, but with the team moving to San Fran, you can imagine just how excited some of the fans were to attend this event.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As for the Warriors players, they were more than enthusiastic about the proceedings. One person who was loving the attention was none other than Klay Thompson, who decided to make some jokes at Steph Curry's expense.

After winning the title on Thursday, Curry broke down in tears while the game was still being played. With that visual fresh in Klay's mind, he decided to roast Steph by saying "Who cries on the basketball court?"

Curry ended up taking the jokes like a champ as he laughed hysterically at it all. The crowd most definitely loved it and it was yet another example of just how tight-knit this Warriors dynasty is.