Kevin Durant may have already played in his final game as a member of the Golden State Warriors, as he now prepares for free agency this summer while recovering from an achilles surgery.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP helped the Warriors win back-to-back titles in his two years with the team, but the question remains: Has he done enough to earn "Splash Brothers" status? That's the question one reporter lobbed up to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry during their media session on Wednesday.

"I guess he didn't win enough Finals MVPs too," Klay replied, shaking his head. He continued, "I think he is above and beyond a Splash Brother with his ability. Me and Steph, we can practice as many jump shots as we want, we still can't rise up and shoot over any man on this Earth." "I don't think we need to include him in the Splash Bros. to validate his talent and his skill, because it's pretty obvious to the human eye how great of an athlete he is."

Steph jokingly added, "Klay's just stingy. He wants that nickname for ourselves. He's not going to be giving that out."