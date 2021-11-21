Klay Thompson has been cleared to participate fully in Golden State Warriors' practices, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. Thompson has been absent from the team's lineup since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. In November 2020, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

The Warriors reportedly expect Thompson to return to their lineup prior to their Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star, has helped lead the Warriors to three NBA championships since being drafted to the organization back in 2011. Over his career, he averages 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors Pregame Live, in October, and remarked that Thompson's return will be one of the greatest days in the franchise's storied history.

"Everybody loves Klay Thompson, man. Everybody loves Klay Thompson. And to get him back ... I cannot wait for the day he steps on this floor and plays again," Lacob said on the show. "It's going to be one of the all-time great days at Chase Center and in the history of Warriors basketball."

The Warriors currently sit atop the league standings with an impressive 14-2 record.

