Klay Thompson suffered a devastating ACL injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals and will be out of the Golden State Warriors lineup for the majority of next season. Despite this, it hasn't stopped him from signing on to appear in Space Jam 2 alongside other big NBA stars like LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and even Anthony Davis. In fact, Thompson made his way to the set of the film on Wednesday where he was greeted by LeBron himself. In the video which was obtained by TMZ, Thompson can be seen hobbling along on crutches while other players shoot around. At one point, it appears as though his teammate Draymond Green is also on the set.

Since filming began, LeBron has been on Twitter talking about just how excited he is about the whole process and how it's been a dream for him for a while now. Just yesterday, Stephen A. Smith teased that he would be included in the film which would certainly be one of the funniest cameos you could imagine.

It will be interesting to see what other cameos we get as filming continues to progress throughout the Summer. Are you looking forward to Space Jam 2 or could you do without the sequel?