Klay Thompson is easily one of the best shooters in the NBA and just so happens to play with the best shooter in the league, Steph Curry. Without Thompson and Curry in the lineup, the Golden State Warriors have been truly awful and sit last place in the Western Conference with an abysmal record of 5-20. For now, it seems like the Warriors season is a lost cause as Curry and Thompson probably won't be back until next year.

Thompson is currently rehabbing an ACL injury that he sustained in the last game of the NBA Finals last season. The Warriors are going to need him in tip-top shape next season and already have him taking shots on the court. In the video below, you can see Thompson draining a plethora of three-pointers at the Warriors practice facility.

While Thompson might not be close to returning, it's important for him to keep his rhythm. Shooters tend to be streaky and if you're not practicing, you can easily lose your touch. If the Warriors can keep Thompson active during an off-year, they will be much better off come next season when they try to get back to the top of the Western Conference.

Stay tuned for more updates on Thompson's recovery as we will be sure to bring them to you.