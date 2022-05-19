Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors had themselves a great Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors blew out the Mavericks and Klay had himself a solid performance on both ends of the floor. It was a classic Warriors drumming and the Dubs seem poised to get that fourth championship.

After last night's game, Thompson spoke to reporters about how he loves to play a two-way game. Thompson is a two-guard and as he explained below, he takes inspiration from the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and even Dwyane Wade. It is these players who ultimately guide his approach to the game of basketball.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“Marking the best player every night for 40 minutes is not easy, and going to get buckets on the other end,” Thompson said. “But it’s something I love to do. All the best two guards to ever play the game played both sides of the ball. Whether it was Michael (Jordan), Kobe (Bryant), or D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), the guys I really idolized as a kid. They all competed on that side. So I just try to follow and do the same.”

There is no guarantee that the Warriors will win this series, however, if Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green can keep up this pace, then it will definitely be a fast victory.

