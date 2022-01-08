Klay Thompson will officially return to the court during the Golden State Warriors’ upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on Sunday. Thompson has been sidelined with multiple injuries since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson announced his return by sharing a clip from Space Jam on his Instagram page.

“How I’m pulling up to chase tomorrow, Bill Murray is my spirit animal,” Thompson captioned the video. “IM SO EXCITED TO SEE YALL DUBNATION ! LETS GET IT”



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Warriors are currently in the midst of their most promising season since losing Thompson to injury in 2019. As of Saturday, they are in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 29-9.

Thompson recently said that he's "hungrier" than ever to prove himself, according to ESPN.

"I know myself. I know how good I am," the former All-Star said. "I know the things I've done. ... It's like -- how many times do I have to do something that no one else has ever done before and get respect? Do I have to go score 50 in a quarter now? Like, what the hell? It's whatever though, man. It's over with. I'm going to use it as fuel."





