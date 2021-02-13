mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Klass Murda & Benny The Butcher Drop A "Theme Song" For The Trap

Aron A.
February 13, 2021 13:16
Theme Song
Klass Murda Feat. Benny The Butcher

Klass Murda and Benny The Butcher offer a cold banger with, "Theme Song."


It's been nearly three years since Klass Murda released his last project, Bitchez Gunz & Marijuana. Unfortunately, he hasn't released a whole lot of music since then but everything that he has dropped has been impactful. He teamed up with Casanova on "Big Ape" last year and delivered a few stand-out guest verses alongside artists like 38 Spesh and the late Fred The Godson.

This week, he came through with a new record to set the tone for his 2021 run with "Theme Song." Tapping Griselda's Benny The Butcher, the two rappers tackle hard-hitting drill-style production as they flex their status in the streets. "I ain't your regular artist/ When I ain't rappin', I'm still wrappin'," raps Klass Murda on the record. Benny slides on the second verse with effortless wordplay that you'd only expect from the Griselda rapper.

Quotable Lyrics
Street n***a, I don't tell business
This the Pyrex & scale business
On the 50-yard line with the gang
Now I'm doin' NFL business

