Klass Murda & Benny The Butcher Drop A "Theme Song" For The Trap

It's been nearly three years since Klass Murda released his last project, Bitchez Gunz & Marijuana. Unfortunately, he hasn't released a whole lot of music since then but everything that he has dropped has been impactful. He teamed up with Casanova on "Big Ape" last year and delivered a few stand-out guest verses alongside artists like 38 Spesh and the late Fred The Godson.

This week, he came through with a new record to set the tone for his 2021 run with "Theme Song." Tapping Griselda's Benny The Butcher, the two rappers tackle hard-hitting drill-style production as they flex their status in the streets. "I ain't your regular artist/ When I ain't rappin', I'm still wrappin'," raps Klass Murda on the record. Benny slides on the second verse with effortless wordplay that you'd only expect from the Griselda rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

Street n***a, I don't tell business

This the Pyrex & scale business

On the 50-yard line with the gang

Now I'm doin' NFL business