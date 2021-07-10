KITH celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021 and as you can imagine, this has led to some pretty incredible pieces and even some collaborations. Over the years, KITH has worked closely with New Balance to create some amazing shoes that have proven to be instant sellouts. With the 10th anniversary of the streetwear brand upon us, another New Balance collaboration is in the works, and it is going to release in just a couple of days.

This new collaboration is on the RC_1300 which is a dope chunky runner that features some fine suedes and premium materials. There are three colorways to be had in this collection, including “Astro,” “Canvas,” and “Dusty Mauve." These are all colors that KITH founder Ronnie Fieg has used in the past, which is what ultimately makes the shoe so special. KITH's monogram pattern is found on the large N that is placed on the sides, and as you can see, there is a Pegasus near the toe box to further cement this as a KITH shoe through and through.

If you are looking to get your hands on one of these shoes, you will be able to do so as of Monday, July 12th for $165 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not they are worthy of a cop.

