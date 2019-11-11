Kith has teamed up with Disney for an exclusive collaborative collection that Kith founder Ronnie Fieg describes as "one of the most important moments" of his life. The full collection Kith x Disney collection has not yet been revealed, but Fieg provided a first look at the collaborative Chuck 70 giving fans an idea of what's to come.

As seen in the teaser image embedded above, one of the items in the Kith x Disney collection will be a black, leather Converse Chuck 70 featuring a Mickey Mouse timeline above the trim of the midsole.

As always, we expect this latest Kith collaboration to include a range of apparel, as well as some other Disney-themed accessories such as the plaid Mickey Mouse doll shown below. This project is clearly a very big deal for Fieg and we're looking forward to the full unveil. Say tuned for more details.