Kith has teamed up with Disney for an exclusive collaborative collection that Kith founder Ronnie Fieg describes as "one of the most important moments" of his life. The streetwear brand officially introduced the range of apparel and sneakers this week, including three special edition tri-branded Converse Chuck 70s.

All three Chuck 70s, as well as the hoodies, denim jacket, hats & more, will be available at KITH.com and Kith shops on Mickey’s birthday, Monday, November 18.

The trio of Chuck 70s come in sherpa fleece, classic canvas, and premium leather. The sherpa pair features a black and red construction as a nod to Mickey, while the canvas iteration comes in cream with Mickey's ears doubling as eyelets for the laces. Lastly, the black, leather Converse Chuck 70 is highlighted by a Mickey Mouse timeline above the trim of the midsole.

Continue scrolling for some additional images of the collection.

KITH

KITH

KITH

KITH

KITH

KITH