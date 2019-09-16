Def Jam has another 35th anniversary collab in the works, coming on the heels of the special edition PUMA Clyde Court that debuted earlier this Summer.

This time around Def Jam has partnered with Kith for a co-branded capsule collection celebrating the label's 35-year run. At the forefront of the Def Jam x Kith apparel collection is a sleek, black varsity jacket.

Kith

Originally conceived by founder Rick Rubin when the label was getting started, the storied jacket was given to gifted to Def Jam artists and employees, with no plans to ever release it to the public. Now, in honor of the label's 35th anniversary, KITH and Golden Bear combined to create a lux version of the mystical jacket with some subtle updates.

According to KITH, the jacket features a wool body with chanstitch embroidery on the front, leather sleeves with chenille patches and a chenille Def Jam logo on the back. Other items includes in the collection are two different Williams hoodies and two t-shirts.

The exclusive collection will be available on Monday, September 16 via Kith shops and Kith's online store starting at 11am ET. Check out each of the Def Jam x Kith pieces below.

Kith

Kith

Kith

Kith