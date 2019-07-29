KITH founder Ronnie Fieg has announced yet another collaboration with Coca-Cola, which will include the exclusive KITH x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor that first debuted back in 2017. Those kicks, featuring a light denim construction, were originally exclusive to Friends & Family but they'll now be releasing as part of the 2019 collection.

The new collection will initially release at the KITH pop-up shop in Honolulu, Hawaii this Friday, August 2. The shop, located at 2201 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu in the Royal Hawaiian Center will be open each day of the week from 11am to 10pm. The full KITH x Coca-Cola collection, including the limited edition Chuck Taylors, will release the following week at all other KITH locations.

Check out the collaborative kicks, as well as the upcoming range of apparel, in the posts embedded below.