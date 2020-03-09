Just a short time after Supreme unveiled a new collection featuring Tupac Shakur's hologram, KITH has rolled out its capsule collection featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

Coinciding with the 23rd anniversary of the assassination of the late legend, the capsule arrives on Monday (March 9th) to honor Biggie. Ronnie Fieg unveiled the collection via Instagram, showing off a roster of shirts and hoodies featuring Biggie's Ready To Die artwork along with portrait shots of the rapper across the chest of some pieces.

In addition, he gave special look at exclusive pieces reserved for friends and family of The Notorious B.I.G. and KITH that feature the full lyrics of both Ready To Die and Life After Death as design schemes.

The new collection arrives as the latest in the brand's string of collaborations. Relatedly, KITH teamed up with Def Jam in September of last year to unleash a capsule collection celebrating the label's 35th anniversary. Since then, the brand has also teamed up with Disney to design yet another Converse shoe, following up on the Coca-Cola collaboration that dropped in August.

KITH x The Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection will be available both online and in-stores.