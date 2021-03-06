Popular street-style brand Kith has recently announced that it will donate a good portion of the proceeds from its upcoming Kith for The Notorious B.I.G. collection to six Brooklyn schools. The collaboration is a charitable partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate, and the company has just unveiled more exclusive details about the upcoming partnership.

The brand revealed on Wednesday (March 3), that it plans to donate all the money earned from its upcoming Biggie collection to six different schools in Brooklyn, which is where the legendary rapper was born and grew up. The funds will be for supplying the schools with “books, technology, software, furniture, food and more," according to Kith. The schools that will receive the charitable donation are as follows: Dr. Ronald E. McNair Public School 5, Research & Service High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School 35, Crispus Attucks Elementary Public School 21, Madiba Prep Middle School, and MS 267 – Math, Science & Technology.

“We’re doing this with the hope that we can continue to spread BIG’s positive impact to the future generations of his home borough,” announced Kith via Instagram. They announced the donation earlier in the year as part of its efforts for diversity and inclusion initiatives. They've additionally used their platform for uplifting Black creators and promoting minority-owned businesses.

“I always pictured Kith as a medium to bring my childhood dreams to life. What I’ve realized is that using the brand as a platform to create change is more important than anything I ever dreamed of accomplishing,” said Kith founder Ronnie Fieg back in January. “I’ve worked on changing what we do as company and added the responsibility of giving back to a culture that has constantly influenced and inspired me. Not just now, but indefinitely.”

We'll keep you updated on the details of the Kith x Biggie capsule collection.

