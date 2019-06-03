If you were a little sluggish this Monday morning, chances are you missed out on KITH's Tom and Jerry capsule collection. All of the gear, inspired by the iconic cartoon cat and mouse, dropped at KITH locations and KITH.com today at 11am ET and it was gone almost the second it hit shelves.

Included in the KITH x Tom & Jerry collection is a range of hoodies featuring a cartoonish KITH logo on the chest with the mischievous duo peering out from either end of the pouch. Both long and short-sleeved graphic tees and dad hats were also featured in the collection, which included both men's and kid's sizes.

Unfortunately, all of the apparel sold out instantly after the drop went live at 11am ET. A handful of the hats are still available, but you'll want to move quickly.

