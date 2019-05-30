Kit Harrington, who told Game of Thrones season finale ending haters to "go fuck themselves," has reportedly checked himself into a boujee rehab center for mental health and alcohol use, Page Six reports. A source told the publication that the 32-year-old actor is staying at Prive Swiss in Connecticut where a 30-day stay costs about $120,000.

The facility is the same one Selena Gomez was spotted at last year and “is offered to only three clients at a time and includes all one-to-one services with ultra-private luxury accommodations.” According to the website, “the goal of DBT Therapy is to transform negative thinking patterns and destructive behaviors into positive outcomes.”

"The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard …He realized ‘this is it — this is the end,’ it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years," a source close to the actor revealed. "He had a moment of, what next. He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.”



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kit has previously opened up about what the show did to him mentally, detailing to Variety how it had quite on tole on him. “My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back," he said.

"When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—–g terrifying. That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone.”