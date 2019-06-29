mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kirko Bangz' "Vibes Fr" Video Signals The Beginning Of Summer Fun

Devin Ch
June 29, 2019 12:56
Kirko Bangz

Kirko Bangz swells up at the first sign of shapewear.


Within hours of debuting "Vibes Fr" on all streaming platforms, Kirko Bangz doubled up with a persuasive music video to match the sentiment. If if the title was indicative enough - of summer vibes being rife, Kirko's video, directed by the good folks at IYO Visuals, certainly gets the motion going, for sprinkler sets and outdoorsmanship the likes of which Trouble, YG, and The Game have dabbled with in past excursions. 

Inevitably, "Vibes Fr" doesn't ring true of the Kirko Bangz that rose to prominence some ten years ago. "Drank In My Cup" will always grant him passage within the annals of any strip club in The Americas. But rest assured, "Vibes Fr" doesn't further tradition, much less, re-invoke feelings of stage lights and dimmers. But on the positive, Kirko Bangz relentless march bodes well for the state of Houston hip-hop, unlike any other sedentary movement when it comes to instituting "a vibe."  Does Kirko's latest strike the necessary nerve in getting you off the couch, and into the action?

Quotable Lyrics:

Shorty we can vibe and chill
That's my vibe forreal
Her ass match her thighs
That's real.

- Kirko Bangz

