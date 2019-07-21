mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kirko Bangz Serenades The Ladies On "Private Dancer"

Aida C.
July 21, 2019 12:17
Private Dancer
Kirko Bangz

Kirko Bangz returns with a late-night gem.


Kirko Bangz resurfaced from a musical hiatus to drop the red-light special type track "Private Dancer." The song, much like the video which was also dropped, is smoky and alluring. Kirko flosses his vocal skills by serenading listeners into a catchy hook. Though the slow rhythm of the track cannot keep the artist away from his true roots of rapping as he drops a set of bars here and there to keep listeners on their toes. The sultry song definitely belongs on your love-making playlist. 

"Private Dancer" is indeed the most recent news we have gotten from Kirko Bangz. The last we reported on the artist, he collaborated with Jacquees and Toronto-bred artist Tory Lanez on the track (and visuals) "Work Sumn." Here too, he professed his love for private dancers and women of the night in what appears to be a recurrent theme in the musician's musical output. We look forward to what he has in store next.

