Kirko Bangz’s “PTSD” Is A Solemn Reflection On His Pain

In 2011, Kirko Bangz had many people turning up to his single “Drank In My Cup”. A decade later he’s still releasing new music, but his latest track has a more serious and solemn tone than his earlier party hits.

In “PTSD”, Bangz speaks on learning how to move on from his past, and beginning to use the pain that he’s endured as the fuel for his future and personal evolution. “Whatever u doing in life no matter what you’ve been thru you gotta keep pushing,” the 32-year-old captioned his latest Instagram post. “Don’t ever give up activate your troubles and make it double. GOD WILLING.”

After rapidly rising to success ten years ago, Bangz found himself falling from grace after his first album faced multiple delays. He continued to make music over the coming years, but nothing quite resonated with audiences the way his biggest single had. In 2020, the rapper announced the tragic passing of his 4-year-old son. In December of the same year, he would release “Away”, shedding light on the incident.

Back in February he released his first album in years, Now That U Here. Pair that with his latest release, and it looks like Bangz is on track to send his career into another upward spiral.

Quotable Lyrics

PTSD fuckin’ with my mind mama

I didn’t even get to say good-bye mama

We was supposed to make it through the worst days