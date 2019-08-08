Kirko Bangz Reflects On The Glo Up On "Undo It"

Kirko Bangz' discography is deep but we've yet to see his debut album. His mixtape run, specifically the Procrastination Kills and Progression series, helped put him on the map along with several of his singles that still bang to this day. He's released a few singles in recent times which might be an indication that he has a new project on the way. After releasing "Private Dancer" a few weeks back, he returns with his latest drop "Undo It."

With DJ Chose on the production, Kirko Bangz is back to flex on his doubters with his latest single. Chose delivers slow, smooth production on the track while Kirko Bangz' auto-tuned vocals sway with the beat. Bangz pretty much reflects on his rise and how everyone, from women that he pursued to people he was around, wouldn't give him the time of day back then but now that he's up, they're all trying to hit him up.

Quotable Lyrics

You can't undo it, you can't undo it

Oh, she wanna be together?

She must think I'm stupid

Dropped the ball this time

Got damn, you really blew it