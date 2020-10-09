We haven't a lot from Kirko Bangz throughout 2020, but the rapper has reportedly suffered a tremendous loss. While details are scarce, on Thursday (October 8), the rapper revealed that he'd recently lost his son. Kirko shared a photo of himself enjoying a happier time with his young son and penned a heartbreaking caption about the child's passing.



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

"Fly high BIG MAN . We love you so much!" Kirko Bangz wrote directly to his little boy. His message suggests that the child may have been living with an illness or some other condition. "We had so much planned that we won’t be able to do now but we know your in a better place and in no more pain ! Watch over your mom she needs your strength more than ever right now poppa man. I know u don’t hurt no more and I try to make myself think of that to find a little bit of light in this. GOD got u poppa I love u !"

Thousands of people responded to Kirko's post with kind words for the grieving father. We offer our deepest condolences to Kirko Bangz and his family during this difficult time. Check out his post below.