There have been quite a few discussions about Mt. Rushmores of Music in recent months, but lists that haven't yet gone viral are those including gospel artists. According to Kirk Franklin, only one face should be on the Mt. Rushmore of Gospel, and we can all take a wild guess as to who that could be. While out and about, Franklin was stopped by fans and the paparazzi, and for a moment, a TMZ cameraman was able to field a few questions before the Grammy winner was pulled away.

TMZ wanted to know Franklin's thoughts about Kanye West entering and dominating the gospel arena. "Well, first of all, anybody can do gospel music," said Franklin encouragingly. "It's because gospel music is for any of God's children, man. And [if] anybody think that there's a monopoly on the gospel, that's a very arrogant mindset."

The paparazzo wanted to know if Kanye deserved placement on the Mt. Rushmore of Gospel because Franklin would certainly be on it. "I shouldn't be," he answered. "It shouldn't be no Mt. Rushmore of gospel music." The music icon was being rushed off by his team, but he squeezed in a few praises regarding West's efforts.

"I just think he's one of the greatest artists of all time," he added. "He's an incredible artist." Although his team was trying to get him into his awaiting vehicle, Franklin made sure to pose for pictures, shake hands, and answer questions. Check out the clip below.